11-media-outlets-in-kazakhstan-kyrgyzstan-uzbekistan-and-tajikistan-that-do-not-write-about-politics
11 media outlets in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that do not write about politics
12
Main page

02.06.2021

11 media outlets in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that do not write about politics

We present Kazakh, Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Tajik media, where you can learn about the news in the field of technology, cinema and music, as well as read about interesting events in the capitals of Central Asia without politics.

weproject.media

weproject.media is the main media about the people of Central Asia. Here you will find interviews with active residents of the region who create cool projects, professionals in various industries, IT entrepreneurs, expats, compatriots who study at the best universities and build a career in the largest companies abroad, and much more.

There are also thematic micromedia:

  • Nashi v mire — media about working in innovative companies of the world.

медиа.jpg

Comode.kz

Women's Kazakhstan information and entertainment portal. They write about business, fashion, health, beauty, children. Fairy tales with illustrations for reading with children are also published.

Spot.uz

The business publication of Uzbekistan, which was founded in 2017. On the website you can find the latest news in the field of business, economics, technology, finance, legislation and startups.

медиа которые не пишут о политике.jpg

Anons.uz

Uzbek project about the most interesting events in the city. You can find out where various events are held, read music news, movies, or even the weather forecast. There is a website, an Instagram page and a Telegram channel.

Afisha.uz

Everything about the cultural life of the capital of Uzbekistan: master classes, festivals, lectures, concerts and film premieres that should not be missed.

медиа о культуре.jpg

Limon.KG

Youth online publication from Kyrgyzstan. They write about education, business, IT and achievements of compatriots. If you are interested in the stories of Kyrgyzstanis who achieve high results in different countries of the world, it is worth visiting the publication's website.

Bishkek Online

A blog with up-to-date news about the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Collections with interesting events in Bishkek are also published.

медиа и блоги.jpg

Okno.me

Kyrgyz media about culture, fashion and art. The page publishes current news, content from themed parties and show reviews.

Chatr Media

Online media was founded by journalist Nurangez Rustamzoda. Project tells about the Tajik people whose activities have influenced the development of society.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#business #centralasia #marketing
