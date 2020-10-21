Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/f69/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/f69f363137bc11d6071708fa7ccc16da.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
10-unique-and-popular-bars-in-almaty
10 unique and popular bars in Almaty
21
/

Today at 13:22

10 unique and popular bars in Almaty

Jungle Restobar, @jungle.almaty

jungle.jpg

One of the best restobar in the city with a great menu and atmosphere. Table reservation.

Address: 61/2 Markov St.
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 — 00:00; Sat-Sun 11:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 775 888 29 28
The Friends Bar & Terrace, @friends.bar.kz

friendsbar.jpg

Atmospheric bar with the great cocktails. There are discounts and sales like cocktail Wednesday and wine Thursday. Face and dress code control, age restriction.

Address: 617 Seifulin Ave.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00
Contacts: 8 777 319 14 14
Barmaglot Bar, @barmaglot_bar

barmaglot.jpg

Nice place to enjoy different cocktails and the music of DJ residents in the middle of the week. There are different discounts. Table reservation and age restriction.

Address: 170 Valikhanov St.
Opening hours: Tue-Sun 17:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 777 825 30 30
William Lawsen’s 13 bar, @wl13bar

wl13bar.jpg

As they call themselves it is no rule bar with nice bar menu. There are held different events. Table reservation.

Address: 102 Bogenbay Batyr St.
Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 708 813 13 13
La La Ley Bar, @lalaley_bar

photo5224356828710809264.jpg

Interesting and unique Latino bar in the city. There are held different dance themed parties. Paid entrance.

Address: 67 Baitursynova St.
Opening hours: Thu 20:00 — 01:00; Fri-Sat 20:00 — 03:00; Sun 17:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 701 710 81 88
Cocos Restobar, @cocos_restobar

cocos.jpg

It is the restobar with great bar menu. There are held different events with celebrities and DJs. Age restriction and table reservation.

Address: 49 Kazhymukan St.
Opening hours: 12:00— 23:00
Contacts: 8 700 512 20 20
Montaña, @montana_loungebar

montana.jpg

One of the best bar in Almaty with the nice bar and great DJ sets.

Address: 7b Nauryzbay Batyr St.
Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 778 355 55 52
El Juarez, @el.juarez_almaty

el juarez.jpg

Atmospheric Mexican bar with the unique style. Local DJs play there every night. Table reservation.

Address: 20 Gogol St.
Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 707 232 32 33
The Monkey, @the_monkey_almaty

monkey.jpg

This is panoramic restaurant and bar. There are held different events with celebrities. Dress code and face control, table reservation, age restriction.

Address: 17 Radlov St.
Opening hours: 18:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 701 037 03 33; 8 778 019 19 37
Guinness Bar, @guinnesspub.kz

guinness.jpg

One of the oldest bar in the city. There are rich variety of beer. Every evening there are live music sets.

Address: 71 Dostyk Ave.
Opening hours: 17:00 — 23:00
Contacts: 8 701 767 59 37; 8 727 291 55 85

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#astana #nursultan #cafealmaty #barsinalmaty #bars
Read this article
Best parks in the capital of Tajikistan
167
7 alternative places for walking in Nur-Sultan
555
10 popular bars and pubs in Nur-Sultan
115