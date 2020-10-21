10-unique-and-popular-bars-in-almaty

Jungle Restobar,

@jungle.almaty



The Friends Bar & Terrace, @friends.bar.kz



La La Ley Bar, @lalaley_bar

One of the best restobar in the city with a great menu and atmosphere. Table reservation.Address: 61/2 Markov St.Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 — 00:00; Sat-Sun 11:00 — 00:00Contacts: 8 775 888 29 28Atmospheric bar with the great cocktails. There are discounts and sales like cocktail Wednesday and wine Thursday. Face and dress code control, age restriction.Address: 617 Seifulin Ave.Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00Contacts: 8 777 319 14 14Nice place to enjoy different cocktails and the music of DJ residents in the middle of the week. There are different discounts. Table reservation and age restriction.Address: 170 Valikhanov St.Opening hours: Tue-Sun 17:00 — 00:00Contacts: 8 777 825 30 30As they call themselves it is no rule bar with nice bar menu. There are held different events. Table reservation.Address: 102 Bogenbay Batyr St.Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00Contacts: 8 708 813 13 13Interesting and unique Latino bar in the city. There are held different dance themed parties. Paid entrance.Address: 67 Baitursynova St.Opening hours: Thu 20:00 — 01:00; Fri-Sat 20:00 — 03:00; Sun 17:00 — 00:00Contacts: 8 701 710 81 88It is the restobar with great bar menu. There are held different events with celebrities and DJs. Age restriction and table reservation.Address: 49 Kazhymukan St.Opening hours: 12:00— 23:00Contacts: 8 700 512 20 20One of the best bar in Almaty with the nice bar and great DJ sets.Address: 7b Nauryzbay Batyr St.Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00Contacts: 8 778 355 55 52Atmospheric Mexican bar with the unique style. Local DJs play there every night. Table reservation.Address: 20 Gogol St.Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00Contacts: 8 707 232 32 33This is panoramic restaurant and bar. There are held different events with celebrities. Dress code and face control, table reservation, age restriction.Address: 17 Radlov St.Opening hours: 18:00 — 00:00Contacts: 8 701 037 03 33; 8 778 019 19 37One of the oldest bar in the city. There are rich variety of beer. Every evening there are live music sets.Address: 71 Dostyk Ave.Opening hours: 17:00 — 23:00Contacts: 8 701 767 59 37; 8 727 291 55 85