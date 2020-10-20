10-popular-bars-and-pubs-in-nur-sultan

Sometimes people find it difficult to choose a bar with a good menu and great music, so in this selection you will find 10 popular bars with a unique style.

1917, @1917_bar

As the founders of the bar themselves call this place the place of the new intelligentsia. There are held various parties where local DJs play. Paid entrance and age restriction.

Address: 5 Imanov St.

Opening hours: 21:00 — 03:00

Contacts: 8 707 908 48 49

Panaehali, @panaehali_zhirentaeva

Atmospheric bar with a rich menu and sets for drinks. Sometimes here are good promotions and discounts for menu. Age restrictions.

Address: 20 Zhirentaev St.; 22 Satpaev St.; 4 Kenesary St.; 1A blok, 1 Baitursynov St.; 4 Dostyk St.; 11 Barayev St.; 56 Beibitshilik St.; 18a Kudaiberyuly St.; 9/2 Akmeshit St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 701 098 86 68

Pei Zdes Bar, @peizdes.bar.astana

A bar with its own unique style. There is a wide variety of snacks and meals. Every evening the capital's DJs play here. Age restrictions and table reservations.

Address: 31 Zhekebatyr St.; 27 Abai Ave.

Opening hours: 16:00 — 02:00

Contacts: 8 701 506 99 93

Central Restobar, @central.restobar

Popular restaurant bar among the residents of the capital. In the bar you can eat delicious author's cuisine. Different bands play here every night.

Address: 50 Turan Ave.

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 08:00 — 22:00; Sat-Sun 12:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 778 888 87 83

Zima Echo Bar, @zima_astana

One of the best bar and club in the capital. Sometimes special guest and celebrities perform there. There are paid entrance, age restriction, dress code, and table reservation.

Address: 2 Korgalzhyn Highway

Opening hours: 19:00 — 03:00

Contacts: 8 775 950 19 67

ShashlikOFF, @shashlikoff_kz

This is a place where delicious meat dishes are prepared. However, in the grill bar you can not only have a good time and have a tasty meal, but also sing in karaoke.

Address: 43 Auezov St.; 12b Kerey and Zhanibek Khan St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 702 341 28 28

Myata Bar, @myata.lounge.highvill

One of the popular bar where guests can enjoy the nice live music on the weekends. Table reservation.

Address: 1 Baitursynov St.; 27 Syganak St.; 9/3 Respublic Ave.; 10b Sauran St.; 7 Kabanbai Batyr Ave.

Opening hours: 15:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 701 333 49 99

Tower pub, @towerpub_astana

English beer pub with delicious meat menu.

Address: 8 Mailin St.

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 16:00 — 03:00; Sat-Sun 14:00 — 03:00

Contacts: 8 7172 52 79 76; 8 707 501 96 94

Fuller’s Pub, @fullers_pub

An English pub with a good atmosphere and a varied bar menu.

Address: 2T Zheltoksan St.

Opening hours: 17:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 708 704 23 23

Tsentr Bar, @bartsentr

New bar that has a unique style. Mostly there are played electronic and rock music style by local DJs.

Address: 33a Republic Ave.

Opening hours: 18:00 — 00:00

