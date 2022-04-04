10-major-construction-companies-in-kyrgyzstan

The capital of Kyrgyzstan is growing and developing. Therefore, there are many interesting companies operating in the construction market of the country. We tell you about some of them.





IHLAS is a group of companies operating in the construction market of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia. The main activity is the design, construction and sale of residential and commercial real estate.

In 18 years of operation in Kyrgyzstan, the company has built 16 apartments.

Elite House was founded in 2013 and quickly became one of the leaders in the construction industry of the country.

The brand creates residential and commercial properties that are distinguished by stylish architecture and the use of innovative approaches in the construction process.

Avangard Style is one of the leaders among construction companies in Kyrgyzstan. They build not only residential complexes, but also cultural and social facilities, bridges. The company is also engaged in the reconstruction of buildings and structures.

The brand cooperates with foreign companies such as Samsung, Kone and others.

Company operates in the market since 2014. The main direction is the construction and sale of residential real estate.

The construction company works to improve the infrastructure of the city, without betraying the traditions of the country.

Actively developing company, which operates in the real estate market in cities such as Osh and Jalalabad. It offers residents residential and commercial real estate in attractive areas and on favorable terms. One of the leaders in the number of properties in the south of the country.

Pamir Stroy construction company is a subsidiary of the well-known Turkish holding ATA GROUP, which was involved in the construction of the Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center in Nur-Sultan.

At the moment the construction company is implementing such projects as an apartment building in the Ulan neighborhood, Residential Complex Family and Pamir Residence.

The company creates residential and commercial real estate. The brand is actively developing in the market of Kyrgyzstan. According to the description on the website, it has established itself as a reliable developer, which implements projects within the clearly defined deadlines.

The construction company creates residential and commercial real estate. Applies in its work modern solutions, new production technologies.

The main priorities of the brand are attracting high-class specialists and maintaining a low level of costs.

Creates apartment buildings for different budgets: comfort, premium and business class. Discounts and promotions can often be found. Customers can make their own payment schedule. It is even possible to purchase properties without a down payment.

For nine years of work the developer has built eight real estate objects, commissioned four residential complexes in Bishkek and is building five more objects in the capital