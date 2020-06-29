Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

10 little-known series worth watching
10 little-known series worth watching

Miracle Workers, 2019




God's heavenly office is a large-scale office with many departments and employees. Two angels take on the salvation of the Earth when God decides to destroy it.

Looking for Alaska, 2019




The protagonist of the series goes to a new school, where he finds friends. He meets a girl who change his life and then disappears.

Dead to Me, 2019




The protagonist of the series, who lost her beloved husband, meets a girl who does not see any problems about a happy life. The girl survived a similar tragedy and is now trying to protect the widow from grief.

Succession, 2018




The series tells the story of the head of one of the most influential clans, which is engaged in the media business. The series tell and feature of conducting a family business in our time.

Mindhunter, 2017




The action takes place in the 1980s. Two FBI agents are investigating a serial killer case that no one can figure out for several years.

Counterpart, 2017




The series tells about an employee of a bureaucratic agency who discovers that his organization protects the secret of the transition to a parallel dimension.

Dark, 2017



The story of four families who live a quiet life in a small German town. However, everything changes when two children disappear and the dark secrets of the past appear.

Ozark, 2017




Due to large debts, the financial consultant and his family are forced to move from the suburbs of Chicago to the resort town of Ozark. In a new place, he hopes to improve his financial situation.

The Good Place, 2016



The main character of the comedy series enters the afterlife, where she learns that during her life she was not a very good person. Now she dreams of becoming better as soon as possible.

The Magicians, 2015




The series is about young people who study at the school of magic. They face many obstacles and help each other.

#series #whattowatch #little-knownseries
