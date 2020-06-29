10-little-known-series-worth-watching

Miracle Workers, 2019





Looking for Alaska, 2019





Dead to Me, 2019





Succession, 2018





Mindhunter, 2017





Counterpart, 2017





Dark, 2017









Ozark, 2017





The Good Place, 2016









The Magicians, 2015





God's heavenly office is a large-scale office with many departments and employees. Two angels take on the salvation of the Earth when God decides to destroy it.The protagonist of the series goes to a new school, where he finds friends. He meets a girl who change his life and then disappears.The protagonist of the series, who lost her beloved husband, meets a girl who does not see any problems about a happy life. The girl survived a similar tragedy and is now trying to protect the widow from grief.The series tells the story of the head of one of the most influential clans, which is engaged in the media business. The series tell and feature of conducting a family business in our time.The action takes place in the 1980s. Two FBI agents are investigating a serial killer case that no one can figure out for several years.The series tells about an employee of a bureaucratic agency who discovers that his organization protects the secret of the transition to a parallel dimension.The story of four families who live a quiet life in a small German town. However, everything changes when two children disappear and the dark secrets of the past appear.Due to large debts, the financial consultant and his family are forced to move from the suburbs of Chicago to the resort town of Ozark. In a new place, he hopes to improve his financial situation.The main character of the comedy series enters the afterlife, where she learns that during her life she was not a very good person. Now she dreams of becoming better as soon as possible.The series is about young people who study at the school of magic. They face many obstacles and help each other.