10-kazakhs-who-are-loved-in-russia
10 Kazakhs who are loved in Russia
29
/

Yesterday at 12:00

10 Kazakhs who are loved in Russia

Azamat Musagaliev, @azabraza1984


Азамата Мусагалиева предложили внести в список "100 новых лиц ...

Azamat Musagaliev is a comedian, TV presenter, actor and musician. He is an ethnic Kazakh. He played in the KVN team called Team of the Kamyzyak region. On the TNT channel, he participates in several projects: the actor in Once Upon a Time in Russia, host of the show Where is the Logic?, played in InternsTV series. Recently he released own show on YouTube called I Know Myself. Thanks to his artistry and humor, he is loved in Russia.

Nurlan Saburov, @nurlan__saburov


 Нурлан Сабуров вошел в список Forbes — новости на сайте Ак Жайык

Nurlan Saburov is the most popular Kazakhstani Stand-up comedian, humorist and actor. He became popular thanks to the Stand Up project on TNT, now he is a permanent resident of the show and a favorite of the audience. In 2017, he conducted a tour of the cities of Russia and Kazakhstan. Together with other comedians, he launched the YouTube show called What happened next? each episode of which is gaining millions of views.

Scriptonit, @real_scrip


Кто такой Скриптонит и почему нужно слушать «Праздник на улице 36»

The most famous Kazakh rap artist in Russia. In 2014, he became a resident of the Gazgolder label, and then founded his own independent Russian label Musica36. Scriptonit tracks are played in all clubs, from cars on the streets, and in the headphones of young people.

Nazima, @13nazima


Изнасиловали мою душу". Наzима рассказала свою историю о ...

She is a singer from Shymkent, who became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after participating in the show Songs. The girl took fourth place in the project and received a contract with the Black Star label. She has a large army of fans in the Russian-speaking countries.

Yuframe, @yuframe


Comments Bot — comments in Telegram

Yuframe is a popular Kazakhstani team of viners that captivated people with optimism, humor and excellent positive videos. On Instagram, they have a large audience - more than three million subscribers. Now, the project has been suspended and are engaged in other areas.

Nagima, @nagimuwaa


Нагимуша: «От моих вайнов пользы больше, чем от митингов!» | The ...

Another Kazakh blogger who shoots funny sketches on Instagram. She moved to Russia and became the host of the Belarusian youth travel show Selapoletela. She also participated in Russian talk shows as an invited guest.

The Limba, @thelimba


Певец The Limba: «Если музыка — грех, то будет классно, если это ...

He is an artist and songwriter from Kazakhstan. He became popular in Russia after the release of the track Obmanula. Now his new track X.O, which is released with Andro, is one of the most popular in the CIS.

Vyacheslav Dusmukhametov


Вячеслав Дусмухаметов: «Наша команда болеет своим делом»

Vyacheslav Dusmukhametov is a producer and screenwriter. He is Kazakh. He created many projects: Interns, Univer, Dances, Comedy Woman, Stand Up, Comedy Battle, :Open Microphone”,” Once Upon a Time in Russia”, “Where is the logic?”. Now he is the creative producer of the TNT TV channel.

Dimash Kudaibergen, @kudaibergenov.dimash


Димаш Кудайберген написал гневный пост о праздновании Дня столицы

Dimash Kudaibergen is a singer and composer. His achievements are recognized not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad, including in Russia. His repertoire includes songs in Kazakh, Russian, Chinese and Italian. He often works with Igor Krutoy and performs on large Russian stages.

Arman Davletyarov, @arman_dav


Эксклюзив PEOPLETALK: генеральный директор МУЗ-ТВ Арман ...

Arman is a Russian media manager, general director of the Muz-TV channel, director of the annual national television award in the field of popular music Muz-TV Prize. He moved to Moscow from Kazakhstan at the age of 14.

#kazakh #russia #actor
