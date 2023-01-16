Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


10 hotels in Tajikistan where you can stay on your trip
Main page

Today at 19:45

10 hotels in Tajikistan where you can stay on your trip

We have compiled a selection of cool hotels in Tajikistan with a nice design and good reviews.

Dushanbe Serena Hotel, @dushanbeserena

отель

Dushanbe Serena Hotel is located four kilometers from the city center. To services of guests: a massage room, a sauna, a steam bath, a SPA center and medical assistance.


Safir Business Hotel, @safirhotel.tj

Safir Business Hotel is located in Dushanbe. The hotel provides all the amenities for a comfortable stay.


Hyatt Regency Dushanbe, @hyattregencydushanbe

Hyatt Regency Dushanbe is a modern hotel in the center of Dushanbe, located in the business part of the city. One of the first five-star hotels in the capital of Tajikistan.


Hilton Dushanbe Hotel @hiltondushanbehotel

Hilton Dushanbe Hotel is the closest hotel to Dushanbe Airport, located 15 minutes from the city center. Here you can enjoy SPA-services and work out in the fitness room.


The Rumi Hotel & Residences

The Rumi Hotel & Residences is located in the capital. This property features a restaurant, free private parking, a fitness center and a shared lounge.


Hotel Ayni, @aynihotel

отель

Among the nice bonuses in Hotel Ayni is a bar and a terrace. Guests can also relax in the shared lounge and enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout.


Hotel Lotte Palace Dushanbe, @lottepalacedushanbe

New hotel in the capital of Tajikistan. Good service, helpful staff, delicious food.


Safo Hotel Dushanbe, @safo_hotel_dushanbe

Hotel with good location in Dushanbe. In addition to the usual services, it provides services for renting a conference hall and a banquet hall.


Sharq Hotel

The Sharq Hotel is located two and a half kilometers from the center of Dushanbe. Guests can play table tennis and rent bikes or rent a car.


Sunrise Hotel

Featuring a restaurant, shared lounge and free WiFi, Sunrise Apart Hotel is located in Dushanbe. The hotel is already loved by many tourists.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#travelling #tajikistan #hotel #dushanbe
