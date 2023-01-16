10-hotels-in-tajikistan-where-you-can-stay-on-your-trip

We have compiled a selection of cool hotels in Tajikistan with a nice design and good reviews.







Dushanbe Serena Hotel, @dushanbeserena





Dushanbe Serena Hotel is located four kilometers from the city center. To services of guests: a massage room, a sauna, a steam bath, a SPA center and medical assistance.





Safir Business Hotel, @safirhotel.tj

Safir Business Hotel is located in Dushanbe. The hotel provides all the amenities for a comfortable stay.





Hyatt Regency Dushanbe, @hyattregencydushanbe

Hyatt Regency Dushanbe is a modern hotel in the center of Dushanbe, located in the business part of the city. One of the first five-star hotels in the capital of Tajikistan.





Hilton Dushanbe Hotel @hiltondushanbehotel

Hilton Dushanbe Hotel is the closest hotel to Dushanbe Airport, located 15 minutes from the city center. Here you can enjoy SPA-services and work out in the fitness room.





The Rumi Hotel & Residences

The Rumi Hotel & Residences is located in the capital. This property features a restaurant, free private parking, a fitness center and a shared lounge.





Hotel Ayni, @aynihotel





Among the nice bonuses in Hotel Ayni is a bar and a terrace. Guests can also relax in the shared lounge and enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout.





Hotel Lotte Palace Dushanbe, @lottepalacedushanbe

New hotel in the capital of Tajikistan. Good service, helpful staff, delicious food.





Safo Hotel Dushanbe, @safo_hotel_dushanbe

Hotel with good location in Dushanbe. In addition to the usual services, it provides services for renting a conference hall and a banquet hall.





Sharq Hotel

The Sharq Hotel is located two and a half kilometers from the center of Dushanbe. Guests can play table tennis and rent bikes or rent a car.





Sunrise Hotel

Featuring a restaurant, shared lounge and free WiFi, Sunrise Apart Hotel is located in Dushanbe. The hotel is already loved by many tourists.