10-good-fitness-centers-in-nur-sultan

Life Fitness, @lifefitnessastana





Life Fitness Astana is a truly classic combination of sports, relaxation, health and beauty. The conditions created by fitness professionals are conducive to training for body and mind. The coaching staff includes real "stars" of fitness and sports, and real certified specialists.

Address: 2 Turkestan St.

Contacts: 8 701 953 14 65, 8 7172 79 73 93



Fitness First, @fitness.first.astana





Fitness First has more than 20 certified group exercise programs and 15 qualified and experienced instructors that always at your disposal. They offer different programs like yoga classes, step fitness, and zumba classes.

Address: 21 Kabanbai Batyr Ave. Asia Park mall

Contacts: 8 7172 97 87 00



Winox fitness club & SPA, @winox_official





This is a premium fitness club with over 40 group training programs. The center has a swimming pool, kids club, spa, cycle studio, martial arts and medical fitness services.

Address: 32 Tauelsizdik Ave.

Contacts: 8 701 110 10 10, 8 778 000 85 48, 8 701 110 10 31



Invictus Fitness, @invictusastana





Invictus Fitness Astana has more than 20 types of group workouts: functional Invictus Bootcamp, trendy Barre, relaxing Yoga, powerful Cross training, stretching, and dance classes. They collected the best international experiences to provide effective training.

Address: 17 E-10 St. Green mall, 10 Kunaev St., 18 Sauran St.

Contacts: 8 7172 64 47 77



Fitness Palace, @fitnesspalace_astana





Fitness Palace is a huge fitness complex. There is a club system of services that includes more than 10 fitness programs for beginners and amateurs. It also has a swimming pool, kids club, martial arts classes, spa and medical diagnostics.

Address: 30 Turan Ave.

Contacts: 8 701 100 02 05



World Class, @worldclass_astana





World Class offers a wide range of programs in all directions in the fitness club. Unique programs aimed at improving the physical condition of the body and gaining peace of mind and comfort. Professional instructors will help you achieve good results in the main areas. The fitness club also has a swimming pool, SPA, fitness cafe, gym, and Le Mills programs.

Address: 1 Zhenis Ave.

Contacts: 8 701 222 90 90



Xpress Fitness, @xpressfitness_astana





The first 24/7 fitness club in the city. They have a variety of group exercise classes, branded cardio, strength training equipment and spin bikes. They offer many different types of membership packages to fit client needs.

Address: 14 Kunaev St., 10 Republic Ave., 28 Koshkarbaev St., 4 Kaldayakov St.

Contacts: 8 701 800 30 17, 8 702 204 99 58, 8 771 040 55 42, 8 771 030 19 37



Grand Prix, @grandprixclub, @grandprix_fitness





At the Grand Prix club, the desired results can be achieved in a comfortable environment. They provide programs like strength training, boxing, cycling, yoga, dancing, stretching. Professional trainers develop a personalized training and nutrition course.

Address: 1 Saraishyk St.

Contacts: 8 707 177 72 22, 8 700 757 73 33



Ip Gym, @ipgym





IPGYM is a chain of premium class gyms in Nur-Sultan. Highly professional trainers, modern equipment, high service — all this makes IPGYM an ideal place to achieve your goals. Fitness instructors are also trained here.

Address: 2 Bokeikhan St., 8 Kenesary Ave., 4/2 Tauelsizdik Ave.

Contacts: 8 776 409 68 68



Workout Fitness & Gym, @workoutgym_astana





Workout Fitness & Gym offers high quality equipment and professional trainers to achieve results. They also provide group and individual lessons.

Address: 18 Dostyk St., 40 Kenesary St.

Contacts: 8 778 312 58 00

